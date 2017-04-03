a Dona t gift MDC, Tsvangirai 2018a

a Dona t gift MDC, Tsvangirai 2018a

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

A wary President Robert Mugabe yesterday warned his Zanu PF followers that opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai could win next year's watershed national elections if the ruling party remains locked in its ugly tribal, factional and succession wars. This comes as Zanu PF's seemingly unstoppable infighting has taken a turn for the worse this week, with the former liberation movement's bitterly-opposed factions escalating their deadly succession brawls and mounting mega demonstrations against each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC