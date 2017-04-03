a Dona t gift MDC, Tsvangirai 2018a

A wary President Robert Mugabe yesterday warned his Zanu PF followers that opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai could win next year's watershed national elections if the ruling party remains locked in its ugly tribal, factional and succession wars. This comes as Zanu PF's seemingly unstoppable infighting has taken a turn for the worse this week, with the former liberation movement's bitterly-opposed factions escalating their deadly succession brawls and mounting mega demonstrations against each other.

