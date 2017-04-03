a Dona t gift MDC, Tsvangirai 2018a
A wary President Robert Mugabe yesterday warned his Zanu PF followers that opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai could win next year's watershed national elections if the ruling party remains locked in its ugly tribal, factional and succession wars. This comes as Zanu PF's seemingly unstoppable infighting has taken a turn for the worse this week, with the former liberation movement's bitterly-opposed factions escalating their deadly succession brawls and mounting mega demonstrations against each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC