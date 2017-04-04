38 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe i...

38 die from snake bites in Zimbabwe in three months

At least 38 people have died from snake bites in Zimbabwe since January this year, while more than 5,000 others have survived the bites, an official said Tuesday. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Gerald Gwinji said cases of snake bites had risen following the growth of foliage due to heavy rains received in the country this year.

Chicago, IL

