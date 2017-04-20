2017 poses challenges for Zim scribes

As with any other campaign year, 2017 will be a difficult year for Zimbabwean journalists who will face the prospects of being victimised by political activists and security agencies, national director of MISA-Zimbabwe Nhlanhla Ngwenya told the Daily News recently. Ngwenya said last year's protests saw 31 journalists being victimised mostly by state security agencies and with the 2018 elections looming in which Zanu PF wants to retain power at all costs while the opposition wants to gain power, the political campaigns will be tension filled and the journalists covering the events will be victims.

