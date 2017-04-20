2017 poses challenges for Zim scribes
As with any other campaign year, 2017 will be a difficult year for Zimbabwean journalists who will face the prospects of being victimised by political activists and security agencies, national director of MISA-Zimbabwe Nhlanhla Ngwenya told the Daily News recently. Ngwenya said last year's protests saw 31 journalists being victimised mostly by state security agencies and with the 2018 elections looming in which Zanu PF wants to retain power at all costs while the opposition wants to gain power, the political campaigns will be tension filled and the journalists covering the events will be victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC