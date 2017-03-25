Zimbabwe's state-owned telecoms firm ...

Zimbabwe's state-owned telecoms firm launches Chinese-funded world class data center

Zimbabwe's state-owned fixed line telephone operator TelOne on Thursday launched a world class data center which is part of the national broadband project being funded by China Exim Bank. Chinese firm Huawei is implementing the national broadband project under a 98 million U.S. dollars China Exim Bank loan facility.




