Zimbabweans killed in 'Benoni SA' gold mine massacre
At least 3 Zimbabwe nationals from Kwekwe are believed to have been among the 14 killed in Ekurhuleni in Benoni, South Africa. Mr Gordon Manzou an illegal miner who survived the slaughter said the killings were undertaken by a local gang that has been demanding 50R from every foreigner at the mine and threatening to kill anyone who would refuse to pay.
