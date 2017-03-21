Zimbabweans fail to forgive each other

The National Peace and Reconciliation Bill debates that has been going on in Zimbabwe has opened old wounds and antagonism, as relatives of those who died in Gukurahundi massacres and other members fail to agree on how best to close the chapter. Whenever such issues are raised there has been mixed reactions with some saying it should be treated as water under the bridge while some say people should be compensated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.