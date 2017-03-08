Zimbabwe: White Farmer Battles Mugabe's Top Aide in 'Last Minute' Scramble for Land

A white commercial farmer in Matabeleland South in southern Zimbabwe is battling to have President Robert Mugabe's top aide leave a prime property, in what critics view as a "last minute" scramble for land akin to the biblical "last supper". Ray Ndlukula, the deputy secretary for cabinet and president's office, has laid siege on the farm located in Figtree amid revelations in court documents that are in News24's possession that he has other properties in the province.

