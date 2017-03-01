Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Defies Armed Cops
A truck-load of armed riot police reportedly swooped on MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's scheduled private meeting with opinion leaders in Hurungwe in President Robert Mugabe's home province of Mashonaland West. Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said armed police descended on the venue in village 22 in the Nyamakate area and allegedly threatened the property owner, Tadius Mazuduri, who refused to budge.
