Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest

Monday

Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said. "The issue that we were clamoring for, which is the cash payment of bonuses, has been accepted," said Raymond Majongwe, secretary general of Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe.

Chicago, IL

