Zimbabwe: The Agony of Villagers Cut Off By Floods

"These bridges were built by Ian Smith's government, I was born in 1978 and this has always been the bridge I've known; now it's broken. Sibhula, 41km south westerly of Gwanda town, is surrounded by the Hovi and Maleme rivers, which have their sources somewhere in the Matobo National Park and are tributaries of Tuli River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.