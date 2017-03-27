Zimbabwe: Telecoms Giant Boss Masiyiwa Names His Heroes

"MY heroes are people like Wangari Maathai, Jody Williams, Martin Luther King Jnr, William Willberforce, who showed extraordinary leadership without ever stepping into a State House or Parliament," says telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa. The globally respected Econet founder was interacting with social media followers after being named one of 'The World's 50 Greatest Leaders' by Fortune Magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.