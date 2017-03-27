Zimbabwe: Suspended Harare Town Clerk Mushore Turns to Labour Court

Kasukuwere argued that his appointment was in breach of the Urban Councils Act and that the city fathers should have sought his ministry's approval first before giving Mushore the job. Although council was adamant that it derived its powers from the new Constitution, which gave local authorities autonomy on executive appointments, Mushore has, since then, becaome a persona non-grata at town house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.