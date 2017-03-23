Zimbabwe: State Security Minister Mohadi's Employee Acquitted of Murder

A game ranger employed at State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi's farm in Beitbridge who fatally shot a suspected poacher has been acquitted of murder. Onias Mahewu of Tongwe Village in Beitbridge and employed at Umzingwane Farm near the border town was discharged at the close of the State case by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

