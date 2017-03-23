Zimbabwe: State Security Minister Mohadi's Employee Acquitted of Murder
A game ranger employed at State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi's farm in Beitbridge who fatally shot a suspected poacher has been acquitted of murder. Onias Mahewu of Tongwe Village in Beitbridge and employed at Umzingwane Farm near the border town was discharged at the close of the State case by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC