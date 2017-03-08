Zimbabwe: Social Security Authority Accounts Clerk Swindles Pensioners
A Harare man employed by the National Social Security Authority as an accounts clerk was in the habit of taking identity documents of targeted pensioners and using them to open bank accounts, prompting the authority to transfer pension funds into the dubious accounts, the court heard yesterday. Delight Chimedza would then withdraw the money and convert it to his personal use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC