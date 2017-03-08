Zimbabwe: Social Security Authority A...

Zimbabwe: Social Security Authority Accounts Clerk Swindles Pensioners

47 min ago

A Harare man employed by the National Social Security Authority as an accounts clerk was in the habit of taking identity documents of targeted pensioners and using them to open bank accounts, prompting the authority to transfer pension funds into the dubious accounts, the court heard yesterday. Delight Chimedza would then withdraw the money and convert it to his personal use.

Chicago, IL

