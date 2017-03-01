Zimbabwe says nearly 250 killed in fl...

Zimbabwe says nearly 250 killed in flooding since December

Read more: SFGate

Families receive supplies in Tsholotsho after they were rescued following floods in this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 photo made available by UNICEF Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe says floods have killed 246 people and left 2,000 homeless since December.

Chicago, IL

