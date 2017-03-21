Zimbabwe: SADC Moots Import Tax

The Southern African Development Community is considering introducing tax on imports from outside the regional body, in a move aimed at raising funds for the bloc's programmes, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa has said. Addressing journalists after the Extraordinary Sadc summit of Heads of State and Government, Minister Chinamasa said though it was commendable that the regional bloc can now fund 54 percent of its budget requirements; more fundraising mechanisms are needed to attain financial self-sufficiency.

