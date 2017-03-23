Zimbabwe: Retailers Charging Extra Fo...

Zimbabwe: Retailers Charging Extra For Payments Made in Bond Notes, Mugabe Not Happy

Some retailers in cash-starved Zimbabwe are offering three different prices for goods depending on how customers can pay - and President Robert Mugabe's government isn't happy. "The last thing we want to do is start arresting people" who use multi-tier pricing in their shops, deputy bank governor Kupukile Mlambo said in quotes carried by the state Herald newspaper on Thursday.

