Zimbabwe: President Mugabe's Successor... Dark Horse to Emerge?

RECENT remarks by President Robert Mugabe suggesting that none of his two deputies -- Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko -- are considered "by the people" as suitable candidates to succeed him have opened wide the cutthroat succession race, creating the real possibility of dark horses emerging to take the coveted prize. Analysts who spoke to the Financial Gazette this week said President Mugabe's comments had the effect of taking away a semblance of predictability that was beginning to develop in the race to decide who would take over the leadership of the ruling ZANU-PF party, and possibly the country as well, from the veteran leader.

