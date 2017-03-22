Zimbabwe police out in force ahead of...

Zimbabwe police out in force ahead of opposition protest

Zimbabwean police deployed water cannon and anti-riot officers on the streets of the capital on Wednesday ahead of a planned demonstration by opposition parties against changes to the voter registration process. Anti-government protests in August descended into some of the worst violence seen in the southern African nation for two decades as anger over economic hardship boiled over.

Chicago, IL

