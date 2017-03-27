Zimbabwe plane crash kills 6 people i...

Zimbabwe plane crash kills 6 people in Vumba mountains today, pictures

Manicaland: Six people among them four Green Motors Services directors died in a plane crash at Vumba today, Moday morning. The wreckage of the eight seater plane and body parts of the victims were strewn all over the place near the mountain peak.

Chicago, IL

