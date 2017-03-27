Zimbabwe plane crash kills 6 people in Vumba mountains today, pictures
Manicaland: Six people among them four Green Motors Services directors died in a plane crash at Vumba today, Moday morning. The wreckage of the eight seater plane and body parts of the victims were strewn all over the place near the mountain peak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC