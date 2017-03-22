Zimbabwe: Photo Of 'Scruffy' Dressed ...

Zimbabwe: Photo Of 'Scruffy' Dressed Mugabe Surfaces

There's an explanation for President Robert Mugabe's "scruffy" white shirt in Mauritius this week and it's not the one you're thinking of. The 93-year-old president was one of very few dignitaries at the African Economic Platform who actually stuck to the specified dress code, says state ZBC radio.

Chicago, IL

