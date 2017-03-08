Zimbabwe: Pastor's Wife Wails As Pris...

Zimbabwe: Pastor's Wife Wails As Prison Officials Refuse to Release 'Mugabe Will Die' Pastor

THE wife of incarcerated the pastor Phillip Mugadza sobbed uncontrollably at the Harare Remand Prison gates when she was told that her husband would not be released Friday evening despite being granted bail. Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services officials said they would not free Mugadza until they verified with the High Court whether he indeed been granted bail.

Chicago, IL

