Zimbabwe: Pastor's Wife Wails As Prison Officials Refuse to Release 'Mugabe Will Die' Pastor
THE wife of incarcerated the pastor Phillip Mugadza sobbed uncontrollably at the Harare Remand Prison gates when she was told that her husband would not be released Friday evening despite being granted bail. Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services officials said they would not free Mugadza until they verified with the High Court whether he indeed been granted bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC