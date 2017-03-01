Zimbabwe Parliamentarians condemn xenophobic attacks in South Africa
The Parliament of Zimbabwe yesterday deliberated on the currently hot and tropical issue of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa. Mabvuku-Tafara, Member of Parliament Honourable James Maridadi moved the motion of xenophobic attacks before the adjournment of the House.
