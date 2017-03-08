Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Blast 'Ev...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Youths Blast 'Evil' Youth Service Training

T youths have reacted angrily to plans by government to re-launch National Youth Service saying the training programme was about "murder, rape, arson and brutality" ahead next year's elections. The party's youth assembly spokesperson, Brian Dube said there was no justification to re-introduce the programme, which he said was used by Zanu PF to crush dissenting voices.

