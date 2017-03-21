Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Blasts 'Opportunist' Mujuru
FORMER National Healing co-minister Moses Mzila Ndlovu's party has launched a savage attack on Joice Mujuru following her denials she was complicit with the Zanu PF regime's killing of civilians when she still served in President Robert Mugabe's government. Mujuru was cabinet minister and later deputy to President Mugabe before her shock ouster 2014 over an alleged plot to dethrone the veteran leader, charges she continues to deny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC