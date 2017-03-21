Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Blasts 'Opportunist' Mujuru

FORMER National Healing co-minister Moses Mzila Ndlovu's party has launched a savage attack on Joice Mujuru following her denials she was complicit with the Zanu PF regime's killing of civilians when she still served in President Robert Mugabe's government. Mujuru was cabinet minister and later deputy to President Mugabe before her shock ouster 2014 over an alleged plot to dethrone the veteran leader, charges she continues to deny.

