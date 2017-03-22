Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Demand In...

Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Demand Internationally-run 2018 Elections

Opposition parties in Zimbabwe say they have no confidence in the country's electoral commission and are calling for an international body to run the 2018 elections. Opposition parties led by former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai held a rally of about 500 people Wednesday in Harare at which they said the next election is heading for a dispute unless the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, or ZEC, steps aside.

