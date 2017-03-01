Zimbabwe: No Gukurahundi Massacres Re...

Zimbabwe: No Gukurahundi Massacres Reburials - Acting President Mphoko

1 hr ago

The government has ruled out exhumation and reburial of thousands of people killed and dumped in mass graves during the 1980s Gurkurahundi atrocities. The development was confirmed Wednesday by Phelekezela Mphoko who is acting president in the absence of sick note President Robert Mugabe who is away in Singapore consulting with his doctors.

