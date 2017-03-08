Zimbabwe: Mujuru in Another Dreadful ...

Zimbabwe: Mujuru in Another Dreadful UK Show

3 hrs ago

JOICE Mujuru, former leader of Zimbabwe People First, former Vice President of Zimbabwe and unelected leader of the newly born National People's Party, has all but killed prospects of a grand coalition of opposition parties against Zanu-PF. In her excitement, addressing a gathering mainly of female students at an event dubbed "Women Leaders on the Global Stage: Lessons for Africa" hosted by the London School of Economics and Political Sciences, Mujuru declared she will be running for the Zimbabwe presidency in 2018.

Chicago, IL

