Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Won't Surrender Power to Anyone, Not Even to His Wife Grace'

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is intent on becoming the southern African country's life president, critics say, following his remarks during his recent 93rd birthday celebrations. As state enterprises continue to belatedly wish the nonagenarian many more years to come in the state media, his critics and the opposition are adamant that, just like the late Malawian president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, the veteran Zanu-PF leader wants to rule up to the grave.

