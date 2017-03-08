Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wants Zuma's Powers To Appoint Chief Justice
In the week that President Jacob Zuma announced his pick for the second highest judicial position in South Africa, his Zimbabwean counterparts made it clear they are determined to obtain the same powers of virtually unfettered choice for top judge, even if it means amending that country's new constitution to get their way. Zuma announced on Friday that he wanted to appoint Constitutional Court Judge Ray Zondo as Deputy Chief Justice.
