Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wants Zuma's Powers ...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wants Zuma's Powers To Appoint Chief Justice

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

In the week that President Jacob Zuma announced his pick for the second highest judicial position in South Africa, his Zimbabwean counterparts made it clear they are determined to obtain the same powers of virtually unfettered choice for top judge, even if it means amending that country's new constitution to get their way. Zuma announced on Friday that he wanted to appoint Constitutional Court Judge Ray Zondo as Deputy Chief Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC