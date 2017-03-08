Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Prophesy Pasto...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Prophesy Pastor Mugadza to Know His Fate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza will know his fate today, when the High Court is expected to make a ruling on his bail application on charges of allegedly "prophesying" the death of President Mugabe. In January this year, Mugadza allegedly "prophesied" that President Mugabe will die in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC