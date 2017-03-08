Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Prophesy Pastor Mugadza to Know His Fate
Self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza will know his fate today, when the High Court is expected to make a ruling on his bail application on charges of allegedly "prophesying" the death of President Mugabe. In January this year, Mugadza allegedly "prophesied" that President Mugabe will die in October.
