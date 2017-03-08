Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Cleric Kept in...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Cleric Kept in Jail As Bail Hearing Postponed

Bail hearing of an anti-government pastor Patrick Philip Mugadza accused of claiming that President Robert Mugabe was going to die this year was Wednesday postponed after the state failed to craft their submissions. High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba postponed the case to Thursday in order for the state to prepare its arguments.

Chicago, IL

