Zimbabwe: Mugabe Death Cleric Kept in Jail As Bail Hearing Postponed
Bail hearing of an anti-government pastor Patrick Philip Mugadza accused of claiming that President Robert Mugabe was going to die this year was Wednesday postponed after the state failed to craft their submissions. High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba postponed the case to Thursday in order for the state to prepare its arguments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC