Zimbabwe: Mugabe Bombing Suspects Mount Fresh Freedom Bid

Four men, including jailed Zimbabwe People's Front president Owen Kuchata, suspected of plotting to bomb the First Family's dairy farm in Mazowe, yesterday made a second application for their freedom. Kuchata, Borman Ngwenya, a soldier attached to military intelligence, Solomon Makumbe , a Zimbabwe National Army corporal; and Silas Pfupa , an ex-soldier - are pushing for refusal of further remand.

