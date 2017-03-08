Zimbabwe: Mugabe Birthday Bash Sparks...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Birthday Bash Sparks Feuds Weeks After

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ZANU PF youth leaders, including one who refused to raise funds for President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday, have been suspended following last week's demonstration at the party's provincial offices in Bulawayo. Central committee member, Anna Moyo, was suspended for allegedly teaming up with the youths during the demonstrations while Davis Muhambi , the party's Bulawayo provincial youth secretary for Finance, was suspended for allegedly refusing to fundraise for Mugabe's birthday bash which was held last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC