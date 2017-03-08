Zimbabwe: Mugabe Birthday Bash Sparks Feuds Weeks After
ZANU PF youth leaders, including one who refused to raise funds for President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday, have been suspended following last week's demonstration at the party's provincial offices in Bulawayo. Central committee member, Anna Moyo, was suspended for allegedly teaming up with the youths during the demonstrations while Davis Muhambi , the party's Bulawayo provincial youth secretary for Finance, was suspended for allegedly refusing to fundraise for Mugabe's birthday bash which was held last month.
