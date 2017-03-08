Zimbabwe: Mugabe Bash Divides Zanu-PF...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Bash Divides Zanu-PF Youths

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE Zanu PF circus over the shambolic 21st February Movement celebrations held in Matobo last month has taken another twist, with the youth league national executive reinstating fired Harare provincial chairperson Edson Takataka. Some disgruntled Zanu PF national leadership in Bulawayo after they staged demonstrations accusing their executives of failing to take proper care of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC