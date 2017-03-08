Zimbabwe: Mugabe Bash Divides Zanu-PF Youths

THE Zanu PF circus over the shambolic 21st February Movement celebrations held in Matobo last month has taken another twist, with the youth league national executive reinstating fired Harare provincial chairperson Edson Takataka. Some disgruntled Zanu PF national leadership in Bulawayo after they staged demonstrations accusing their executives of failing to take proper care of them.

