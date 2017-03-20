Zimbabwe: Moyo Blasts State Newspaper Over 'Fake News'
THE war between the State media and a section of President Robert Mugabe's cabinet continued this past weekend with one livid minister charging a reporter while another described as "satanic" apparent threats in the Sunday Mail against his former wife. Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, higher education colleague Professor Jonathan Moyo and empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao accuse the public media of carrying out a vilification campaign against them at the behest of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies.
