Zimbabwe: Ministers Unanimous On Bumper Crop - Concerned About Storage Space

MOST provinces countrywide are expecting a bumper harvest largely due to Command Agriculture and the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme, with ministers of state for provincial affairs bidding for the programmes to continue. Ministers of State in provinces outside the two metropolitan cities of Harare and Bulawayo said the two programmes had been highly successful, contrary to claims by people like Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who has been using his Twitter handle to attack Command Agriculture while at the same time dismissing Government's first crop assessment that points to a bumper harvest.

