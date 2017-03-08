Zimbabwe: Millionaire 'Sir Wicknell' Chivayo Turns Self In

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo accused of insulting Sunday Mail Features and Opinions Editor Garikai Mazara yesterday handed himself over to Harare Central Police Station on his return from London. Chivayo, who was accompanied by his lawyers Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, denied the charges levelled against him and signed a warned and cautioned statement before being discharged.

