Zimbabwe: Mental Health Cases Surge

More than 1,3 million people countrywide suffer from mental disorders and there is a serious shortage of mental health facilities to cater for them due to lack of funding, a medical report has revealed.The report by mental health care partners in Zimbabwe showed that there was lack of funding for mental health care from both national and international sources, resulting in shortage of drugs. Medecins Sans Frontieres , together with its partners, on Monday held a stakeholder engagement in Harare to deliberate on the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.