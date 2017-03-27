Zimbabwe: Man Jailed For Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter
A 44-year-old Harare man who raped his 12-year-old daughter while her hands were tied together at the back and her mouth gagged with a piece of cloth, was yesterday sentenced to an effective 14 years in jail. The man and the complainant's mother are divorced and he had been living with his daughter since she was a toddler.
