Zimbabwe: Man Accused of Slapping Gra...

Zimbabwe: Man Accused of Slapping Gran Dies After Police Assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

TWO members of the police special constabulary unit who fatally assaulted a man and dumped his body in a dam have appeared before Chipinge magistrate's court facing murder charges. The pair Sithembinkosi Hlungupi, 22 and Charles Mlambo, 23, of Chindenzwa Village under Chief Gwenzi appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC