Zimbabwe: Man Accused of Slapping Gran Dies After Police Assault

TWO members of the police special constabulary unit who fatally assaulted a man and dumped his body in a dam have appeared before Chipinge magistrate's court facing murder charges. The pair Sithembinkosi Hlungupi, 22 and Charles Mlambo, 23, of Chindenzwa Village under Chief Gwenzi appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

