Zimbabwe: Lost SIM Card Nabs Gran's Killer Years Later
A Chipinge man who fatally assaulted a 79-year-old granny over money for a beast and vanished in 2015 was this week jailed 22 years after a lost sim card linked him to the murder. High Court Judge Justice Charles Hungwe convicted Lovemore Mafukidze of Matsotso homestead for killing Marambeni Sithole of Chimene village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge with constructive intent.
