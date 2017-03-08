Zimbabwe: Lost SIM Card Nabs Gran's K...

Zimbabwe: Lost SIM Card Nabs Gran's Killer Years Later

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Chipinge man who fatally assaulted a 79-year-old granny over money for a beast and vanished in 2015 was this week jailed 22 years after a lost sim card linked him to the murder. High Court Judge Justice Charles Hungwe convicted Lovemore Mafukidze of Matsotso homestead for killing Marambeni Sithole of Chimene village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge with constructive intent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC