Zimbabwe: Is Biti Ready to Work With ...

Zimbabwe: Is Biti Ready to Work With Tsvangirai Again?

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe's fragile opposition could be on the verge of forging a formidable grand coalition against President Robert Mugabe ahead of next year's polls, as it emerges one of Morgan Tsvangira's nemesis has buried the hatchet to stand up "dictatorship". Tendai Biti, the leader of the People's Democratic Party who broke away from Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change after the shambolic 2013 elections controversially won by Mugabe, exclusively told News24 on Thursday he was "putting Zimbabweans first".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC