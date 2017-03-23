Zimbabwe: Is Biti Ready to Work With Tsvangirai Again?
Zimbabwe's fragile opposition could be on the verge of forging a formidable grand coalition against President Robert Mugabe ahead of next year's polls, as it emerges one of Morgan Tsvangira's nemesis has buried the hatchet to stand up "dictatorship". Tendai Biti, the leader of the People's Democratic Party who broke away from Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change after the shambolic 2013 elections controversially won by Mugabe, exclusively told News24 on Thursday he was "putting Zimbabweans first".
