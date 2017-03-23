Zimbabwe: Immigration Department Reje...

Zimbabwe: Immigration Department Rejecting Bond Notes

THE immigration department is rejecting payments in bond notes at a time the government is threatening to prosecute retailers who are also refusing the surrogate currency or charging a premium for its use, NewZimbabwe.com has established. In a bid to address crippling shortages of the preferred US dollars, government last November launched the bond notes, decreeing that they had the same value as the American greenback.

Chicago, IL

