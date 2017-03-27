Zimbabwe: Homeless Person Found Dead in Mugabe Aide's Van

A VAGRANT was Tuesday evening found dead in a senior Media Information and Broadcasting Services ministry official, Collins Mungate's vehicle, his friends said. According to his friends, Andrew died in Mungate's Toyota Hilux open truck vehicle, registration number ABD-1652 which was parked at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah and Second Street near Munhumutapa Building.

