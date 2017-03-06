Zimbabwe: Harare's Drug Abuse Headache

Zimbabwe: Harare's Drug Abuse Headache

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Abuse of prescription drugs and pills continues to be on the increase among youths in Harare, amid revelations that cross border traders are smuggling the substances into the country. Investigations by The Herald showed that cross-border traders are smuggling illicit drugs using haulage trucks and unscrupulous bus operators, mainly through Beitbridge Border Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC