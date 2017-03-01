Zimbabwe: Govt Workers to Go On Strike As Mugabe Resumes Work
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe, who returned from his medical trip in Singapore Sunday morning, resumed work this Monday, the day civil servants go on strike for non-payment of their bonuses. In a report posted by AFP news agency on Sunday, Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba, confirmed his boss's return from a "scheduled medical review" in Singapore adding "... he resumes work tomorrow ".
