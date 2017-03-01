Zimbabwe: Govt Workers to Go On Strik...

Zimbabwe: Govt Workers to Go On Strike As Mugabe Resumes Work

Read more: AllAfrica.com

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe, who returned from his medical trip in Singapore Sunday morning, resumed work this Monday, the day civil servants go on strike for non-payment of their bonuses. In a report posted by AFP news agency on Sunday, Mugabe's spokesman, George Charamba, confirmed his boss's return from a "scheduled medical review" in Singapore adding "... he resumes work tomorrow ".

Chicago, IL

