Zimbabwe: Govt Mulls Command Agriculture for Livestock

Government is finalising a document to support livestock farmers under the Command Agriculture Scheme, with a draft of the policy now under Cabinet's consideration. This was said by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Paddy Zhanda during the National Assembly's question and answer session on Wednesday.

