Zimbabwe: Fury As Mugabe Travels Amid Floods Disaster

"Mugabe has no sense of proportionality, his moral height is very low and his priorities are abysmal. What would we expect from a mummy?" PDP secretary general Godern Moyo PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has come under fire for his obsession with foreign trips while failing to spare the slightest of moments to visit citizens who have lost livelihoods as a result of heavy rains that continue to pound the country causing intense flooding in some residential areas.

