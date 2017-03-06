Zimbabwe: Floods, Religious Beliefs T...

Zimbabwe: Floods, Religious Beliefs Trigger Fear of Water-Borne Diseases

With the torrential rains Zimbabwe has been experiencing since December of 2016, one cannot help, but have nightmares especially when thinking of the 2008 deaths that were caused as a result of waterborne diseases. Cholera killed more than 4 000 people in 2008 and the Apostolic Sect members were not spared of this tragic incidence.

Chicago, IL

